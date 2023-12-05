Ground broken for LewisGale ER

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -

Ground was broken Tuesday morning for construction of a new ER at LewisGale Hospital Montgomery-Christiansburg.

This will be LewisGale’s newest freestanding emergency room, providing the same services as an emergency room that is housed within a hospital.

Christiansburg ER will be the third freestanding ER in Southwest Virginia, joining Cave Spring ER and Blue Hills ER, according to LewisGale Medical Director Christopher Smith.

“We find it very important to make sure that when patients come into our facility, that we get them in. We get them through and seen efficiently. So we have staffed up our facility in order to be able to meet those needs.”

The project is expected to be complete in late 2024.

