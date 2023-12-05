Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Hawkeyes’ shutout in Big Ten Championship leads to free beer at sports bar

Hawkeye’s shutout in Big Ten Championship leads to free beer at Cedar Rapids sports bar
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - ”Pour until they score” was the deal a sports bar in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, offered during Saturday’s Big Ten Championship game.

Anyone who signed up to play on a golf simulator at X-Golf Cedar Rapids during the game would get free beer until the University of Iowa Hawkeyes scored against the University of Michigan.

Iowa’s 26-0 shutout in the loss turned into around 100 free beers, which cost the bar roughly $500 dollars, but staff said they don’t have any regrets.

“I think that being locally owned, it’s nice to do things for the community,” general manager Destinee Briner said.

They’ve held this promotion throughout the season and they’ll offer something for Iowa’s bowl game against Tennessee on New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
Bowl game tracker: here’s where Virginia Tech, Liberty, & JMU will play
Homicide Suspect Killed; Officer Critically Injured
Officer in critical condition after Melrose Towers shooting
We could see some mountain snow showers Tuesday into Wednesday.
First Alert: Midweek front brings wind along with blowing snow for some
Amazon lanza servicio de consultas médicas virtuales
Amazon in talks to purchase 125,000-sq-ft facility in Roanoke
Stock photo
No bombs found after Blacksburg threats

Latest News

This photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows suspect Jerrid Joseph...
Man charged in killings of 3 homeless people and a suburban LA resident, prosecutors say
Roanoke community leaders say both the police department and Northwest is reeling from the...
Roanoke community reeling from shooting that left police officer seriously injured and suspect dead
Roanoke Community Leaders React to Officer-Involved Shooting
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has officially announced his bid for Virginia governor.
Richmond Mayor Stoney officially launches campaign for governor