Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Hostess gift ideas for the holidays

(Pexels.com)
By Kate Capodanno and Natalie Faunce
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No doubt this is a busy time of year, and many families will be celebrating the season with holiday parties.

There is an etiquette to being a good guest and Jessica Hilbish with the Roanoke Valley chapter of Junior Cotillions joined Here @ Home with several tips.

She explained hostess gifts are not a mandatory thing. It is more important to bring good cheer to the event.

If a guest does not want to show up empty handed, Hilbish recommended something classic like small houseplants, flowers in a vase or a potted plant. Additionally homemade creations are always a hit like a box of cookies or spiced pralines.

Listen to the interview to learn more etiquette tips and the importance of a good thank-you note.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo
No bombs found after Blacksburg threats
Amazon lanza servicio de consultas médicas virtuales
Amazon in talks to build 125,000-sq-ft facility in Roanoke
A more potent storm system arrives Sunday with a soaking rain.
First Alert: Front brings rain/snow showers plus gusty winds
Homicide Suspect Killed; Officer Critically Injured
Officer in critical condition after Melrose Towers shooting
Publix supermarket coming to Roanoke County

Latest News

Alleghany Highlands Christmas Mother
Alleghany Highlands Christmas Mother creates holiday magic with program
Frank Distefano mugshot
Man accused of threatening police, who then shot him, sentenced to prison
First Alert: Tracking a Low-Impact Snow Event for Some
L-R: Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings and contestant Gary Hollis, a Roanoke College professor
Roanoke College professor will appear again on Jeopardy!
Virginia Professor Headed Back to Jeopardy!
Virginia Professor Headed Back to Jeopardy! / Video Courtesy Jeopardy!