Hostess gift ideas for the holidays

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No doubt this is a busy time of year, and many families will be celebrating the season with holiday parties.

There is an etiquette to being a good guest and Jessica Hilbish with the Roanoke Valley chapter of Junior Cotillions joined Here @ Home with several tips.

She explained hostess gifts are not a mandatory thing. It is more important to bring good cheer to the event.

If a guest does not want to show up empty handed, Hilbish recommended something classic like small houseplants, flowers in a vase or a potted plant. Additionally homemade creations are always a hit like a box of cookies or spiced pralines.

Listen to the interview to learn more etiquette tips and the importance of a good thank-you note.

