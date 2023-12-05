Birthdays
Isaac McKneely hits 6 3-pointers, scores 22 points in Virginia's 77-47 rout of N.C. Central

By The Associated Press
Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaac McKneely matched career highs with six 3-pointers and 22 points as Virginia routed North Carolina Central 77-47 for its fourth straight victory.

McKneely shot 8 of 11 from the floor and made 6 of 8 from long range before leaving the game with 10:28 remaining. McKneely also had six 3-pointers and 22 points in the Cavaliers’ 84-62 win over Syracuse in its Atlantic Coast Conference opener.

Leon Bond III scored 14 points and Elijah Gertrude added 13 for Virginia (8-1). The Cavaliers had a 39-point lead with 5:22 to play.

Perry Smith Jr. scored 12 points for NCCU (4-6)

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

