‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Woman discharged from hospital found dead at bus stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – A woman’s family said they’re trying to get to the bottom of a mystery that ended with the woman being found dead at a bus stop near a hospital’s main entrance.

Amber Hall’s family said she took an ambulance ride to Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville on Sept. 6 and was found dead on Sept. 8.

As her family grieves the loss, there’s a pink cross with Hall’s name at the bus stop on Poplar Level Road where she was found.

“She was our first-born niece, and we loved her,” Hall’s aunt Lisa Baggett said. “It’s been a total mess. I’ve been so upset, whole family so upset. We’re in shock.”

Baggett said Hall woke up on Sept. 6 with a stomach ache and later had trouble breathing, so she took an ambulance to Norton Audubon Hospital.

“She was out in the waiting room eight hours before they took her back. I spoke with her all day off and on,” Baggett said.

The family never heard from Hall the next day, but they believed she’d been admitted to the hospital. Then, the following morning on Sept. 8, they got a visit from the coroner.

“Coroner said they found her at 7:30 a.m. deceased by [the bus stop], and she had been dead for a while,” Baggett said.

She said all the hospital would tell them was that Hall had been discharged.

The family put up a poster seeking witnesses at the bus stop where she was found dead.

Two witnesses came forward, but they said they didn’t want to be identified out of fear of retaliation.

The witnesses said they were driving by the bus stop at dusk when they said they saw security guards putting a wheelchair into a van marked “Hospital Security.”

“We saw two guys walking from the bus stop to the van pushing an empty wheelchair,” one witness said. “And there was somebody wrapped up in a blanket leaning up against the side of the bus stop. They got in the van very fast. He just threw that wheelchair in the back, hit the button and when it popped back up, they still drove off.”

The witness said it seemed as if the men “wanted to get away from the bus stop as fast as possible.”

The next morning, the witnesses took photos of the coroner at the bus stop from the window of the hospital room of the patient they were visiting.

“It’s sad,” one witness said. “I wish I could’ve done more. Maybe when I saw them pushing the wheelchair, ask questions, take more pictures, check on them.”

Another aunt of Hall’s, Sherry Bastin said once the witnesses came forward about what they saw, “it opened our eyes a lot.”

“And they didn’t admit to doing that until we went in and told them that we had a witness that saw what they did with a little 90-pound girl, and if she was in good condition, why would you need a wheelchair to take her down there, and why would it take two of you to put her in the van to take her down there?” Bastin questioned.

Family said if Hall didn’t take her Lactulose, a liver disease medication, she suffered an ammonia imbalance in her blood and became incoherent. So, if she went long without it, it would’ve left her dangerously delirious.

“It’s so sad to sit there and die alone in that way and just have somebody shove you out of the hospital, somewhere you’re going for help,” Baggett said. “I can’t imagine what she was thinking, if she was even in her right mind.”

The coroner’s report listed Hall’s cause of death as “acute and chronic substance abuse.”

Hall had a blood alcohol level of .33% and a slightly-higher-than-therapeutic-dose level of tramadol, an opioid used to treat severe pain.

The family wonders how Hall got booze after being taken by wheelchair to the bus stop where she was found dead. They wonder if she drank herself to death, incoherent from ammonia buildup, out of despair of not being properly treated, and in severe pain?

The hospital responded with an emailed statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time. Patient care is at the forefront of all we do. Due to privacy laws, we are not able to comment on a specific patient’s care.”

The statement went to say that “patients are discharged from the Emergency Department once a provider examines the patient, provides necessary medical treatment and determines that inpatient hospitalization is unnecessary.”

The family is left to remember their loved one.

“Her smile, her laughter, and every time she would leave, no matter what, even if for an hour, she would always say ‘I love you’ to everyone,” Bastin said. “I think they didn’t want to treat her because they thought she was a frequent flyer, and they just wanted to get rid of her.”

Baggett said she will miss seeing her niece every day.

“I’m a cancer survivor, and I’m home, disabled, and she was just there with me every day,” Baggett said. “I really miss her. It’s just so sad they treat people that way.”

Baggett continued, “It’s like they dumped their garbage on the streets. Like they took their garbage to the curb and just left it there.”

Hall’s family has retained an attorney, Hans Poppe, who has previously won a $2.3 million patient-dumping case in Kentucky. Poppe said he had no comment on this case yet because he’s still compiling information.

