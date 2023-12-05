Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Man accused of threatening police, who then shot him, sentenced to prison

Frank Distefano mugshot
Frank Distefano mugshot(Roanoke City Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man shot by police after allegedly threatening an officer has been sentenced after pleading guilty.

Frank Distefano was sentenced to five years in prison, with all but eight months suspended. He faces a year of probation upon release, according to Roanoke City court records, after being charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.

The incident took place January 25, 2023 at the Leehy Manor apartments, according to Roanoke Police. That morning, police were called about a disorder in the 3700 block of Stratford Park Drive SW. An officer found Distefano, whom police say threatened to “kill” the officer and ignored the officer’s attempts to calm him down. Distefano pulled a knife and began moving toward the officer, who continued to try to calm Distefano down, and shot him when that was unsuccessful, according to police.

Distefano was taken to a hospital for what police said was a non-life-threatening wound. No Roanoke Police officers were injured.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo
No bombs found after Blacksburg threats
Amazon lanza servicio de consultas médicas virtuales
Amazon in talks to build 125,000-sq-ft facility in Roanoke
A more potent storm system arrives Sunday with a soaking rain.
First Alert: Front brings rain/snow showers plus gusty winds
Homicide Suspect Killed; Officer Critically Injured
Officer in critical condition after Melrose Towers shooting
Publix supermarket coming to Roanoke County

Latest News

First Alert: Tracking a Low-Impact Snow Event for Some
L-R: Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings and contestant Gary Hollis, a Roanoke College professor
Roanoke College professor will appear again on Jeopardy!
Virginia Professor Headed Back to Jeopardy!
Virginia Professor Headed Back to Jeopardy! / Video Courtesy Jeopardy!
Averett University Tuition Freeze
Averett University Announces Tuition Freeze