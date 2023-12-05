Man accused of threatening police, who then shot him, sentenced to prison

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man shot by police after allegedly threatening an officer has been sentenced after pleading guilty.

Frank Distefano was sentenced to five years in prison, with all but eight months suspended. He faces a year of probation upon release, according to Roanoke City court records, after being charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.

The incident took place January 25, 2023 at the Leehy Manor apartments, according to Roanoke Police. That morning, police were called about a disorder in the 3700 block of Stratford Park Drive SW. An officer found Distefano, whom police say threatened to “kill” the officer and ignored the officer’s attempts to calm him down. Distefano pulled a knife and began moving toward the officer, who continued to try to calm Distefano down, and shot him when that was unsuccessful, according to police.

Distefano was taken to a hospital for what police said was a non-life-threatening wound. No Roanoke Police officers were injured.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.