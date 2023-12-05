Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approves cameras in school zones to catch speeders

MONTGOMERY CO., Va. (WDBJ) -The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors has approved cameras in school zones to catch speeding drivers.

Automatic cameras will be placed in Montgomery County’s school zones. Drivers in violation, which is more than 10 miles per hour over the speed limit, will get up to a $100 fine.

“How quickly can we do this? When can we start?” asked April DeMotts, a member of the Montgomery Board of Supervisors for District G.

The system that is being used is a radar, or LIDAR-based speed detection.

If a driver is found in violation of the speed limit while the school zone lights are flashing, the system will take a photo and video of the car. Then, the driver will receive a letter in the mail.

If someone else happens to be driving the car besides the owner, there will be an opportunity to explain that. This way, an owner who wasn’t driving won’t be at fault for speeding.

“I think the whole purpose is it’s a safety program, I think after people get those citations, those civil letters, it will spread like wildfire,” said Sherri Blevins, Chair for District B.

This idea started with a 5-day study that was done in 4 school zones in Montgomery County. Drivers going past Auburn and Eastern Montgomery high schools, and Prices Fork and Belview elementary schools, were part of this study in the morning and night.

Around 90 percent of the cars driven by Eastern Montgomery and Belview were going 11mph over the posted limit, which is considered a violation.

“The 4 areas you identified in the county are really busy and I could see how people just buzz through there, I’m for it, anything we can do to help with school safety, I’m for it,” said Mary Biggs, Vice Chair for District F.

This is defined as a civil penalty, so it won’t go on drivers’ records.

“A lot of people worry about the points on their license or what it’s going to do to their insurance when they get a speeding ticket. Well, this doesn’t have any impact on that, so it’s less people coming to court to contest it,” explained Bradley N. St. Clair, the Assistant County Administrator.

We’ll keep everyone updated on-air and online when this goes into effect.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.