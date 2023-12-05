Name released of homicide suspect shot by police

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man shot and killed by police after he shot a police officer.

David Adam McFall, 39 of Roanoke, was shot and killed by officers after he shot a Roanoke City Police officer Sunday, December 3rd, 2023, at Melrose Towers on Melrose Avenue in Roanoke, according to police.

The incident began as officers approached McFall because he was a person of interest in a Roanoke homicide from last week.

The name of the injured officer, who is recovering in a hospital, has not been released.

At the request of Roanoke Police Chief Scott C. Booth, Virginia State Police are conducting the investigation into the McFall’s being shot by officers. Once the investigation is complete, Virginia State Police report they will turn the findings and the evidence over to the City of Roanoke Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for review.

