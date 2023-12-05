No-Bake desserts can be a hit for the whole family
Virginia Cooperative Extension recipes for Chocolate Chia Pudding and Pumpkin Dip
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holiday season can have families busy in the kitchen. Virginia Cooperative Extension is offering creative dishes that are also nutritious to add to your next feast.
Emma Todoroff is a SNAP Extension Agent. She stopped by Here @ Home to share two no-bake dessert recipes that are high in fiber and make good snacks for the whole family.
Chocolate Chia Pudding:
- Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup cocoa powder
- 1 1/2 tablespoon honey
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 cups 1% milk
- 1/2 cup chia seeds
- 1 1/2 cup of your favorite fruit
- Directions:
- In a mixing bowl, add cocoa powder, honey, cinnamon, salt and vanilla. Whisk to combine. Sifting the cocoa powder before adding to the mixing bowl may help reduce clumps
- Pour a small amount of the milk into the bowl until a paste forms. Then, add remaining milk. Whisk until smooth.
- Add chia seeds and whisk to combine
- Refrigerate for at least 3 hours
- To serve, evenly spoon the pudding into 2 serving containers. Top with fruit of your choice.
Pumpkin Dip:
- Ingredients:
- 8 ounces canned pumpkin
- 6 ounces low-fat vanilla yogurt
- 4 ounces reduced fat cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 4 sliced apples
- Directions:
- Blend ingredients together until smooth
- Serve with apple slices, or your other favorite fruits
