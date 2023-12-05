No-Bake desserts can be a hit for the whole family

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holiday season can have families busy in the kitchen. Virginia Cooperative Extension is offering creative dishes that are also nutritious to add to your next feast.

Emma Todoroff is a SNAP Extension Agent. She stopped by Here @ Home to share two no-bake dessert recipes that are high in fiber and make good snacks for the whole family.

Chocolate Chia Pudding:

Ingredients: 1/4 cup cocoa powder 1 1/2 tablespoon honey 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1/8 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 1/2 cups 1% milk 1/2 cup chia seeds 1 1/2 cup of your favorite fruit

Directions: In a mixing bowl, add cocoa powder, honey, cinnamon, salt and vanilla. Whisk to combine. Sifting the cocoa powder before adding to the mixing bowl may help reduce clumps Pour a small amount of the milk into the bowl until a paste forms. Then, add remaining milk. Whisk until smooth. Add chia seeds and whisk to combine Refrigerate for at least 3 hours To serve, evenly spoon the pudding into 2 serving containers. Top with fruit of your choice.



Pumpkin Dip:

Ingredients: 8 ounces canned pumpkin 6 ounces low-fat vanilla yogurt 4 ounces reduced fat cream cheese, softened 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice 4 sliced apples

Directions: Blend ingredients together until smooth Serve with apple slices, or your other favorite fruits



