No-Bake desserts can be a hit for the whole family

Virginia Cooperative Extension recipes for Chocolate Chia Pudding and Pumpkin Dip
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holiday season can have families busy in the kitchen. Virginia Cooperative Extension is offering creative dishes that are also nutritious to add to your next feast.

Emma Todoroff is a SNAP Extension Agent. She stopped by Here @ Home to share two no-bake dessert recipes that are high in fiber and make good snacks for the whole family.

Chocolate Chia Pudding:

  • Ingredients:
    • 1/4 cup cocoa powder
    • 1 1/2 tablespoon honey
    • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
    • 1/8 teaspoon salt
    • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
    • 1 1/2 cups 1% milk
    • 1/2 cup chia seeds
    • 1 1/2 cup of your favorite fruit
  • Directions:
    • In a mixing bowl, add cocoa powder, honey, cinnamon, salt and vanilla. Whisk to combine. Sifting the cocoa powder before adding to the mixing bowl may help reduce clumps
    • Pour a small amount of the milk into the bowl until a paste forms. Then, add remaining milk. Whisk until smooth.
    • Add chia seeds and whisk to combine
    • Refrigerate for at least 3 hours
    • To serve, evenly spoon the pudding into 2 serving containers. Top with fruit of your choice.

Pumpkin Dip:

  • Ingredients:
    • 8 ounces canned pumpkin
    • 6 ounces low-fat vanilla yogurt
    • 4 ounces reduced fat cream cheese, softened
    • 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
    • 4 sliced apples
  • Directions:
    • Blend ingredients together until smooth
    • Serve with apple slices, or your other favorite fruits

