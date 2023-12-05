Oak Ridge Boys’ farewell tour will make a stop in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Harvester concert venue in Rocky Mount will host country/gospel group the Oak Ridge Boys as part of the group’s farewell tour, according to the venue.

The group is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

“We are doing a farewell tour because we owe it to our fans to say goodbye,” said member William Lee Golden. “They have always been there for us through the good times and the bad. I will always be thankful to every person who came out to a show, bought a t-shirt, played our music, and overall, loved us enough to spend their hard-earned money whenever they could. This tour is for you!”

“I want to thank God for 50 years of singing with three of my best friends and for the fans who have been there for us,” member Richard Sterban said. “This is a celebration and we hope to see you there.”

The Oak Ridge Boys are recipients of Academy of Country Music Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Awards, Country Music Association Awards, Grammy Awards, and 12 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards. They are members of the Grand Ole Opry, the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and the Country Music Hall of Fame, and have country and pop hits including “Leaving Louisiana In Broad Daylight,” “Bobbie Sue,” “Trying To Love Two Women,” “(I’m Settin’) Fancy Free,” “American Made,” and “Elvira.”

“We hope to return to as many parts of the country as we can,” member Duane Allen said.

“I was 25 years old in 1973 when I joined The Oak Ridge Boys,” member Joe Bonsall said. “I am 75 years old in 2023 and I am STILL an Oak Ridge Boy. It has been and still IS an amazing ride.”

Tickets for the August 16, 2024 show start at $127 and will go on sale Friday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m. at harvester-music.com.

