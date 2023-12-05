One injured in Roanoke police chase; driver being sought

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for a man who wrecked after driving from a traffic stop Tuesday morning, according to the department.

Police described the man as being Black and wearing a black shirt, grey sweatpants, and a black beanie cap.

Police say an officer pulled over a driver at 1:33 a.m. at the 9th St 7/11 for suspicion of DUI.

Police say the driver gave the officer a false ID and drove away while the officer was verifying the information. Police say the driver crashed at 9th and Highland Ave SE before running from the scene.

A female passenger in the vehicle was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.