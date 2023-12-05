Pediatric hospitalizations rise headed into winter

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - COVID and flu season is here, and the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District is reporting an uptick in pediatric hospitalizations.

The health department is seeing an increase in RSV cases among children. This is in line with statewide numbers, where RSV cases for children under the age of two are going up across the Commonwealth.

As pediatric hospitalizations are going up locally, the health department is reminding parents to pay attention to any unusual symptoms in children, and seek medical care if needed, according to Health Director Cynthia Morrow.

”Any family that is concerned about an intractable cough, about a fever that’s not responding to Tylenol or Motrin or whatever anti-fever medications families use, any concern at all, they should talk to their provider and make sure that their child is getting the care that they need.”

The health department also announced a new data dashboard for syphilis, as cases throughout Southwest Virginia have significantly increased.

