Publix supermarket coming to Roanoke County

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Publix supermarket is headed to Roanoke County.

A spokeswoman for the county confirms the company bought a parcel of land at Brambleton and Old Cave Spring Road, and plans to open a store there.

No timetable has been released.

The company was founded in 1930 in Florida, where most of its 1300-plus stores are, according to the company, with the rest sprinkled around Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. The Virginia stores are primarily in the Richmond area, with none in the southwest part of the state.

Concept plans were shown during a December 2022 Board of Supervisors meeting when rezoning the property was approved 3-2.

Concept plans shown during December 2022 RoCo Board of Supervisors meeting when rezoning was approved. The property will become the home of a Publix supermarket.(Roanoke County)

