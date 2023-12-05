Roanoke College professor will appear again on Jeopardy!

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke College professor who appeared on the game show “Jeopardy!” in 2021 is competing again.

Chemistry professor Gary Hollis, who first appeared in the show’s Professors’ Tournament, was asked back for an episode that will air Friday, December 8, on WDBJ7 at 7:30 p.m.

In the tournament, he won a matchup against professors from Vanderbilt University and Pennsylvania State University to advance to the tournament’s semifinals. This time, he’s part of the Champions Wildcard Tournament, consisting of winners who first competed during the COVID pandemic.

“I was excited to get the call for a return to Jeopardy! competition,” Hollis said. “I loved my experience in the Professors’ Tournament and very much wanted to play again. This time, we were not in the midst of COVID, so there was a full studio audience and all the contestants were able to be together in the green room as the matches unfolded.”

