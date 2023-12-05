Roanoke County reports banner economic year

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A banner year for economic development claimed the spotlight Tuesday morning, as the Chair of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors tallied the success stories of the last year.

Martha Hooker delivered her State of the County address at the Green Ridge Recreation Center, during a breakfast event organized by the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce. Hooker cited several projects, including the $87 million expansion that will make Wells Fargo the county’s largest employer.

“Wells Fargo, I mean, it’s historic,” Hooker told reporters after her speech. “With the investment of $87 million, with the new employees, 1100 new employees, coming to this area is just phenomenal. We’re very excited about that. The mental health with Carilion at Tanglewood Mall is another great investment, another great opportunity.”

Hooker ended her prepared speech with a hint that more significant announcements are coming soon.

