Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Sale of Deschutes property could bring Amazon facility to Roanoke

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Amazon is planning to bring a large delivery facility to the city of Roanoke, and Monday afternoon members of City Council took steps to pave the way for the project.

The facility would be built on 49 acres in the Roanoke Centre for Industry and Technology sold to Deschutes Brewery in 2018.

The company planned to build a major brewery there, but never developed the property because of a downturn in the craft beer industry and the impact of the pandemic. Now Amazon wants it for a 125,000-square-foot last-mile delivery facility.

Marc Nelson is Roanoke’s Director of Economic Development.

“This was an ideal location for them because it’s close to the interstate. It is centrally located and the site is large enough to be able to house what they wanted to do on it,” Nelson told members of city council.

Monday afternoon, members of city council amended the deed, removing a requirement that the site be used for manufacturing. And they set up an escrow account to repay federal funds that were used for site improvements. They hope the actions will help Deschutes and Amazon come to an agreement on the sale of the property, and finally put the parcel to use.

Although the deal isn’t done yet, city officials said they are excited about the prospect of an Amazon facility in the city.

“And just the name Amazon says a lot,” Mayor Sherman Lea told WDBJ7. “And so I think there are some things going on between Deschutes and Amazon. They have to work that out, but once those details are finished, I’ll be very confident that we are going that way.”

The city will repay the $1.5 million in federal funds used for site improvements, but the city’s taxpayers are not on the hook for that amount. Those funds will be included in the purchase agreement between Deschutes and Amazon.

The companies could close on the deal by the end of the year, and break ground next Spring.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
Bowl game tracker: here’s where Virginia Tech, Liberty, & JMU will play
Homicide Suspect Killed; Officer Critically Injured
Officer in critical condition after Melrose Towers shooting
We could see some mountain snow showers Tuesday into Wednesday.
First Alert: Midweek front brings wind along with blowing snow for some
Stock photo
No bombs found after Blacksburg threats
Amazon lanza servicio de consultas médicas virtuales
Amazon in talks to purchase 125,000-sq-ft facility in Roanoke

Latest News

All-clear announced after bomb threat at Lynchburg school
Roanoke community leaders say both the police department and Northwest is reeling from the...
Roanoke community reeling from shooting that left police officer seriously injured and suspect dead
Roanoke Community Leaders React to Officer-Involved Shooting
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has officially announced his bid for Virginia governor.
Richmond Mayor Stoney officially launches campaign for governor