Sale of Deschutes property could bring Amazon facility to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Amazon is planning to bring a large delivery facility to the city of Roanoke, and Monday afternoon members of City Council took steps to pave the way for the project.

The facility would be built on 49 acres in the Roanoke Centre for Industry and Technology sold to Deschutes Brewery in 2018.

The company planned to build a major brewery there, but never developed the property because of a downturn in the craft beer industry and the impact of the pandemic. Now Amazon wants it for a 125,000-square-foot last-mile delivery facility.

Marc Nelson is Roanoke’s Director of Economic Development.

“This was an ideal location for them because it’s close to the interstate. It is centrally located and the site is large enough to be able to house what they wanted to do on it,” Nelson told members of city council.

Monday afternoon, members of city council amended the deed, removing a requirement that the site be used for manufacturing. And they set up an escrow account to repay federal funds that were used for site improvements. They hope the actions will help Deschutes and Amazon come to an agreement on the sale of the property, and finally put the parcel to use.

Although the deal isn’t done yet, city officials said they are excited about the prospect of an Amazon facility in the city.

“And just the name Amazon says a lot,” Mayor Sherman Lea told WDBJ7. “And so I think there are some things going on between Deschutes and Amazon. They have to work that out, but once those details are finished, I’ll be very confident that we are going that way.”

The city will repay the $1.5 million in federal funds used for site improvements, but the city’s taxpayers are not on the hook for that amount. Those funds will be included in the purchase agreement between Deschutes and Amazon.

The companies could close on the deal by the end of the year, and break ground next Spring.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.