Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Sub Station II closing in December

Sub Station II
Sub Station II(Sub Station II)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Sub Station II in Blacksburg will close in December, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The store has been open since 1986.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, the owner plans to retire and spend more time with his family.

Anyone with gift cards to the restaurant should use then on or before the restaurant’s last day of operation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo
No bombs found after Blacksburg threats
Homicide Suspect Killed; Officer Critically Injured
Officer in critical condition after Melrose Towers shooting
A more potent storm system arrives Sunday with a soaking rain.
First Alert: Front brings wind along with rain/snow showers
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
Bowl game tracker: here’s where Virginia Tech, Liberty, & JMU will play

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 5, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 5, 2023
Bomb Threat in Lynchburg
Bomb Threat in Lynchburg
Publix Coming To Roanoke County
Publix Coming To Roanoke County
Cameras Being Placed In School Zones
Cameras Being Placed In School Zones