Sub Station II closing in December

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Sub Station II in Blacksburg will close in December, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The store has been open since 1986.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, the owner plans to retire and spend more time with his family.

Anyone with gift cards to the restaurant should use then on or before the restaurant’s last day of operation.

