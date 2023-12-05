Birthdays
Teens charged in connection with attempted robbery and shooting in Lynchburg

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One teenager is out of a hospital and two more have been arrested in connection with the first teen’s being shot.

.A 16-year-old boy is charged with Malicious Wounding, Attempted Robbery, Possession of a Firearm Under the Age of 18 and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. A 17-year-old girl is charged with Attempted Robbery.

The 17-year-old who was shot in the foot Sunday night was treated at a hospital and released. He was found in the 100 block of Cabell Street, where police say the attempted armed robbery led to the shooting.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to contact Detective T. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Tips can be entered online at p3tips.com or by using the P3 app on a mobile device.

