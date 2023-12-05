Winter Weather Preparedness Week: Snow types and measuring snow

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s Winter Weather Preparedness Week. All week, our team of meteorologists will have important tips and reminders to make sure you’re ready for whatever winter brings.

Today, we’re focusing on types of snow and how you can measure snow accumulation right in your backyard.

If you missed day one of Winter Weather Preparedness Week, you can find out about winter weather alerts here.

TYPES OF SNOW

Wet vs. Dry Snow (WDBJ7 Weather)

Believe it or not, the texture of snow depends on how cold the air temperature is.

An inch of rain can equate to seven inches of snow when temperatures are above freezing. This will create a heavy and wet texture of snow. Also, this is the best type of snow to sled in.

If your thermometer reads 32 degrees, that means one inch of water can become ten inches of accumulating snow.

If the air is below freezing, the snow will be light, airy and dry. One inch of rain can create 15 inches of snow in an extremely cold environment.

Download our WDBJ7 Weather App for your latest First Alert forecast.

WEIGHT OF SNOW

Weight of Snow (WDBJ7 Weather)

You’ll definitely feel the difference between wet and dry snow when you grab your shovel.

Dry snow weighs around 5 pounds per shovel, and wet snow can weigh four times more.

Shoveling wet snow can not only cause back injuries, but also heart attacks. Make sure you’re shoveling smart by dressing warm, staying hydrated and taking frequent breaks.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Take a look at our weather team’s Winter Weather Outlook.

HOW TO MEASURE SNOW AT HOME

Measuring Snow (WDBJ7 Weather)

All you need to measure snow in your backyard is a ruler, and to follow a few simple steps.

Find a flat spot away from tall objects like buildings and trees. Also, make sure to avoid uneven surfaces like grass. Once snow starts to accumulate, measure every 3-6 hours. Stick your rule upright in the snow, and record to the nearest tenth of an inch. It’s important to measure as soon as snowflakes stop falling to avoid inaccurate readings due to melting. Send your report to the National Weather Service.

Make sure to stay with us on-air and online each day this week. We have more winter weather preparedness tips and reminders to share.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.