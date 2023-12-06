EARLY YEARS: The FAFSA application for federal student aid is more streamlined, with fewer questions this year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -As families of future and current college students prepare for the holiday season, it’s also the season of FAFSA.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, plays a huge role in making higher education affordable.

Among the changes this year, a more streamlined application.

“There used to be 103 questions, which was really daunting, and made a lot of families really confused and even uncomfortable filling it out. Now it’s been reduced to just 36 questions,” says Jennifer Finetti, Scholarship Owl Director of Student Advocacy.

Another change, financial data from your taxes is now required to be updated through the FAFSA automatically.

Also, the Estimated Family contribution or EFC is no longer part of the equation.

“Instead when you complete the FAFSA, you’ll receive a student aid index number or SAI. And so the new calculation for determining financial aid eligibility is cost of attendance of the college, minus the student aid index number, minus any other financial aid assistance,” says Finetti.

From there, a student’s eligibility for federal aid, including the Pell Grant, will be determined.

The new FAFSA means more students will likely qualify.

“Overall, it’s going to increase the number of students who qualify for the federal Pell Grant. They say it’s going to increase it by another 610,000 students,” says Finetti.

Finetti recommends talking to college financial aid office, as well as your tax advisor.

If you can swing it financially, Finetti suggests starting a 529 account for your child early.

“For some families, it’s really hard to save for their children’s college education. A lot of families are living month to month on their income, and so that’s why there is federal financial aid and institutional aid from universities, also lots and lots of private scholarships,” says Finetti.

Scholarships are best, she says, and students should start applying for them during their junior year of high school and continue through their college years.

“I always tell students, focus on applying for scholarships and jobs, not student loans,” says Finetti.

