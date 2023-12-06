Hometown Jobs: People Incorporated helps with workforce development in New River Valley

ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s an organization in the New River Valley with the goal of bettering people’s lives through workforce development.

”People Incorporated is a community action agency that serves sixteen cities and counties in Virginia, with services that range from early childhood education, to personal and business loans, affordable housing, and of course, workforce development,” said Beth Carico, Director of Workforce Development.

People Incorporated helps those sixteen and older, who do not currently participate in an education program, and adults looking for sustainable jobs.

“We have been offering dislocated worker services in the New River Valley since 2015 and in July of this year, we were able to add the adult and youth services to those five jurisdictions in the New River Valley. So we’re really excited to expand our offerings,” said Carico.

The services they offer are very individualized for each person’s needs.

“Sometimes it is through a formalized training opportunity that we may be supporting financially. So things like taking classes at the community college. But other times, it may be getting folks skills on the job and offering some financial incentives to businesses to be offering those work-based learning opportunities. So it’s very individualized, we determine, based on their work history and the skills that they may already have, and the local job market and what jobs are available, and then we do some assessments. We look at their interests and their abilities. We try to match all of those things together, and then make the choices that fit best with that individual,” said Carico.

There are some industries in Southwest Virginia that they focus on.

“So through the grants and the federal programming, our target industries would be healthcare, advanced manufacturing, and then skilled trades. So things like electrical, carpentry, plumbing, those types of skilled trades,” said Carico.

And best of all, the services are free.

“In most instances, we are providing them some financial support for to reach their goals, whether it be through the training or some supports that they need to be able to be successful in that training,” said Carico.

People Incorporated has offices in Radford and Narrows. To contact them about services, click here.

