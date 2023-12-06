Birthdays
King scores 21, Kitley & Amoore have double-doubles, No. 15 Virginia Tech women drop LIU 98-50

By The Associated Press
Updated: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Cayla King scored 21 points, Elizabeth Kitley and Georgia Amoore had double-doubles and No. 15 Virginia Tech coasted to a 98-50 win over Long Island.

Kitley had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Amoore had 10 points and 14 assists, surpassing 500 for her career, as the Hokies had 30 helpers on 37 baskets.

Mariah Elohim scored 11 points for the Sharks.

The tone was set early. The Hokies had four 3-pointers in the first period and the Sharks had three total field goals. Virginia Tech led 22-8. In the second quarter, Virginia Tech had three 3s and LIU had two field goals and the Hokies lead was 45-13.

