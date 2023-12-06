Local Office on Aging asks you to Be a Santa to a Senior

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Local Office on Aging helps seniors stay independent as long as possible. And during the holidays, they try to help in many ways, including help with the high cost of groceries.

Ron Boyd, President & CEO of LOA, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about their Emergency Food Pantry List.

Currently, they have a high demand for any of the following:

· disposal bed underpads

· Ensure/Boost or Carnation Instant Breakfast since we can no longer afford on our own.

High demand are individual size items:

· Oatmeal packs

· Single serve cereal bowls

· Nutrition/breakfast bars

· Individual packs of peanut butter crackers

· Individual size macaroni and cheese cups

· Individual size mashed potatores cups

· Single serve fruit cups

· Ramen noodles packs

They can always use peanut butter, jelly (no glass jars for either) and saltine crackers.

Boyd also spoke of the Be a Santa to a Senior program, They are also looking for volunteers to deliver the gifts the week of December 11-15.

