Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Local Office on Aging asks you to Be a Santa to a Senior

By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Local Office on Aging helps seniors stay independent as long as possible. And during the holidays, they try to help in many ways, including help with the high cost of groceries.

Ron Boyd, President & CEO of LOA, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about their Emergency Food Pantry List.

Currently, they have a high demand for any of the following:

· disposal bed underpads

· Ensure/Boost or Carnation Instant Breakfast since we can no longer afford on our own.

High demand are individual size items:

· Oatmeal packs

· Single serve cereal bowls

· Nutrition/breakfast bars

· Individual packs of peanut butter crackers

· Individual size macaroni and cheese cups

· Individual size mashed potatores cups

· Single serve fruit cups

· Ramen noodles packs

They can always use peanut butter, jelly (no glass jars for either) and saltine crackers.

Boyd also spoke of the Be a Santa to a Senior program, They are also looking for volunteers to deliver the gifts the week of December 11-15.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Publix supermarket coming to Roanoke County
A strong storm system will bring in a widespread rain event by Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Widespread, soaking rain likely Sunday
Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools
Lawsuit filed against Pulaski YMCA for death of kindergartener
David McFall mugshot
Name released of homicide suspect shot by police
Sub Station II
Sub Station II closing in December

Latest News

Be a Santa to a Senior
Be a Santa to a Senior
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 6, 2023
Birthdays and anniversaries for December 6, 2023
Danville PD Holds Post-Incarceration Program Graduation
Danville PD Holds Post-Incarceration Program Graduation
Incarceration Doesn’t Define Us graduation
Danville Police Department celebrates five Incarceration Doesn’t Define Us graduates