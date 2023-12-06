More than two dozen car tires slashed on Dale Ave

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people living on Dale Avenue in Roanoke woke up to flat car tires Wednesday morning.

Residents say officers told them about their car tires being slashed around 7 a.m.

“Once we came out and started looking, almost every vehicle in the block had been damaged,” said Larry Austin, Dale Ave resident. “It was about the time that the kids were getting ready to go to school. So, it was a lot activity when everybody found out.”

Roanoke Police say at least 24 vehicles were damaged, but the number keeps growing as more calls come in.

“I still see a lot of the vehicles in the same condition that they were this morning. The loss of work is one thing, but it’s near Christmas. Paying for any type of extra things that may or may not occur, it’s a bad time of year,” added Austin.

Some of the vehicles only had one flat tire each, while others had all four slashed.

“It’s going to make me stay up more at night,” said Daniel Simmons, Dale Ave resident. “I just hope the police do something and keep more police around this neighborhood.”

Some residents hired tow trucks, and others replaced their own tires – something Larry Austin offered to do for his neighbors.

“It’s not like you just walk by somebody that’s having a problem and you ignore them. You take the time to try to help your neighbor, because that’s what they are, is your neighbor. If you don’t, you’ll never grow the community,” said Austin.

The Roanoke Police Department is continuing to investigate the reports of property damage.

