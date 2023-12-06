Public safety tops Roanoke’s legislative agenda

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Every year, Roanoke City Council delivers a wish list to lawmakers in the General Assembly. And for 2024, public safety will be leading the agenda.

Some of the proposals, including increased funding for community policing, are not very controversial. But others, such as requiring a permit to purchase firearms and ammunition, are unlikely to win the governor’s approval.

“Our number one priority this year is public safety, community safety,” Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea said during Monday’s meeting with legislators. “And that’s something that I hope will carry on in Richmond. I’ve got a feeling that it may, because many of the legislators up there are from urban areas that are experiencing the same kind of issues we are.”

Lea shared his hope that lawmakers in Richmond will offer some help.

Measures that city council endorsed include requiring safe storage of firearms in a residence, prohibiting firearms from being left in an unlocked and unattended vehicle, and classifying BB and pellet guns as weapons on school property. But at least some Democratic priorities will face Republican opposition.

“I don’t think requiring a permit for firearm ownership is a good idea,” Sen. David Suetterlein (R-Roanoke Co.) told members of city council. “I don’t think it’s something that’s likely to become law.”

Still, Del. Joe McNamara (R-Roanoke Co.) said he’s hopeful there are areas where lawmakers can find common ground.

“Every year there is additional research on what we can do about gun violence, and how can we be more effective in dealing with problems that are really impacting the larger cities across the country,” McNamara said in an interview. “That is not Republican. That is not Democrat. I think you’re going to see some good progress.”

City Council also considered and adopted several recommendations from Roanoke’s new police chief, Scott Booth. Those measures include support for legislation that would prohibit the sale or transfer of armor-piercing ammunition, and prohibit the possession or manufacture of self-assembled weapons often referred to as ghost guns.

The chief also asked the city to oppose any provision that would reduce mandatory minimum sentences for firearm offenses. But council members said they want more time to consider that issue.

