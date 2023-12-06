Pulaski hospital celebrates 50 years of servicing the community

Pulaski, Va. (WDBJ) - On Wednesday, one of our hometown hospitals celebrated 50 years of healthcare service to the community.

LewisGale Pulaski opened as a cottage hospital in 1915 with only 7 beds - but the present day hospital opened in 1973, now with 147 patient beds.

To celebrate the 50 year anniversary, hospital officials recreated the gauze-cutting ceremony from 1973 when the hospital reopened.

They also committed to keep providing health care to the community.

“Pulaski has grown tremendously going back to 1915,” said Sean Pressman, the Executive Officer at LewisGale Pulaksi. “And we will continue to be successful and continue to align our services with the needs in this community.”

Pressman credits the success of the hospital to its healthcare heroes, who have brought care to Pulaski for the past 50 years.

