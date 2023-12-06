Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Roanoke woman wins $777,777 through Virginia Lottery

Joann Cosgrove, winner of $777,777 through the Virginia Lottery.
Joann Cosgrove, winner of $777,777 through the Virginia Lottery.(Virginia Lottery)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke woman won a $777,777 top prize through the Virginia Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Platinum Market on Platinum Road in Roanoke.

Joann Cosgrove won the prize by playing the “Scorching Hot 7s” scratch-off game. Scorching Hot 7s is one of dozens of scratcher games available from the Virginia Lottery. The game features prizes ranging from $30 to that $777,777 top prize. This is the first top prize claimed in the game, which means two more top prizes are unclaimed.

“I had a feeling I was going to win a large amount,” she later told Virginia Lottery officials.

The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 734,400. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.07.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Publix supermarket coming to Roanoke County
A strong storm system will bring in a widespread rain event by Sunday.
Increasing wind as mountain snow showers continue
Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools
Lawsuit filed against Pulaski YMCA for death of kindergartener
David McFall mugshot
Name released of homicide suspect shot by police
Sub Station II
Sub Station II closing in December

Latest News

Investigation Launched into Natural Bridge Zoo
Investigation Launched into Natural Bridge Zoo
Local business owners react after skill game ban becomes official
State Police receive 100-plus calls to skill games tip line
Natural Bridge Zoo.
VSP executing search warrant at Natural Bridge Zoo
VA Senators introduce legislation to rename the Poff Federal Building after civil rights lawyer