Roanoke woman wins $777,777 through Virginia Lottery

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke woman won a $777,777 top prize through the Virginia Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Platinum Market on Platinum Road in Roanoke.

Joann Cosgrove won the prize by playing the “Scorching Hot 7s” scratch-off game. Scorching Hot 7s is one of dozens of scratcher games available from the Virginia Lottery. The game features prizes ranging from $30 to that $777,777 top prize. This is the first top prize claimed in the game, which means two more top prizes are unclaimed.

“I had a feeling I was going to win a large amount,” she later told Virginia Lottery officials.

The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 734,400. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.07.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.