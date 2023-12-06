Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Taylor Swift named Time’s Person of the Year

FILE —Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras...
FILE —Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," Oct. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. Musical superstar Taylor Swift has been named Time’s Person of the Year, the magazine announced Wednesday morning.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Musical superstar Taylor Swift has been named Time’s Person of the Year, the magazine announced Wednesday morning.

“Swift’s accomplishments as an artist—culturally, critically, and commercially—are so legion that to recount them seems almost beside the point,” Time said in its lengthy writeup about Swift, who has busy this year on her record-breaking Eras Tour around the globe.

Her tour also spawned a movie that’s generated a lot of excitement among her fans, called Swifties.

She’s also made headlines by dating a football player, Travis Kelce, and increasing TV viewership of Kansas City Chiefs games.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Publix supermarket coming to Roanoke County
A strong storm system will bring in a widespread rain event by Sunday.
Increasing wind as mountain snow showers continue
Sub Station II
Sub Station II closing in December
David McFall mugshot
Name released of homicide suspect shot by police
Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools
Lawsuit filed against Pulaski YMCA for death of kindergartener

Latest News

A family's "Snoop on the Stoop" broke out of its box to spread Christmas cheer.
‘Snoop on the Stoop’ breaks out of box to spread Christmas cheer
The fourth Republican presidential debate for 2024 includes four White House hopefuls....
4 GOP presidential candidates to debate
Police respond to a home in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday where they said two people were...
Suspect in custody after 6 dead and 3 injured in series of attacks in Texas, authorities say
People searching through rubble of destroyed buildings after multiple strikes in Deir...
Heavy fighting in Gaza halts most aid delivery and leaves civilians with few places to seek safety