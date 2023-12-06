Town meeting to discuss College Lake Dam Removal Project

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Water Resources and the University of Lynchburg are holding a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the College Lake Dam Removal Project.

The project is expected to start January 2024.

This project can start now that the new bridge and roundabout are complete.

Officials say the removal of College Lake Dam will improve public safety and help with environmental benefits for Blackwater Creek and the James River.

If you remember, back in August of 2018, there was a near-failure of College Lake Dam.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

It will be held at the University of Lynchburg in Hall Campus Center’s Memorial Ballroom.

Those who attend will get an update on the construction schedule and a look at the project.

You will be able to ask questions.

If you can’t make it, the meeting will be streamed on the Lynchburg Water Resources’ Facebook page.

Afterwards, it will be on the College Lake Dam Removal website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.