VA Senators introduce legislation to rename the Poff Federal Building after civil rights lawyer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine have introduced a bill to rename the Poff Federal Building after Reuben Lawson, a Roanoke civil rights lawyer who argued civil rights cases in the 1950s ′ and ‘60s, according to Senator Warner’s team.

The building is currently named after former Virginia Congressman and State Supreme Court Justice Richard H. Poff, who opposed integration and voted against the Civil Rights Act of 1957, 1960, 1964, and 1968 as well as the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

“Reuben Lawson dedicated his life and career to fighting against segregation and paving the way for historic civil rights action,” said the senators. “We are proud to introduce this legislation, which would ensure Mr. Lawson’s relentless pursuit of social justice is cemented in Roanoke and remembered across Virginia.”

In September, Warner and Kaine met with Roanoke attorney and former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia John Fishwick, Reverend Edward Burton, and members of the Roanoke community who have championed the effort to honor Mr. Lawson through renaming this Federal Building.

