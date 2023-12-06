Volunteers needed for Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign is underway.

Special Events Coordinator Tesa Price came on Here @ Home to talk about the needs this year. Price says the goal is to collect $200,000 this season, which is more than last year.

The organization’s website says the Red Kettle Campaign started 1891.

Click here to volunteer to be a bell ringer.

