Volunteers needed for Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign
Red Kettle Campaign ends December 23
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign is underway.
Special Events Coordinator Tesa Price came on Here @ Home to talk about the needs this year. Price says the goal is to collect $200,000 this season, which is more than last year.
The organization’s website says the Red Kettle Campaign started 1891.
