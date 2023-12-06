Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

WATCH LIVE: Roanoke Police hold news conference; officer shot in the line of duty is recovering at home

Shooting Melrose Towers
Shooting Melrose Towers
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke Police officer shot in the line of duty is out of a hospital and recovering at home, according to Police Chief Scott Booth.

L. Camper has been with the department three years.

Booth spoke at a news conference Wednesday to talk about the shooting of Camper by David McFall, who was then shot and killed by police.

McFall was killed by officers after he shot Camper, according to police; she was one of the officers who approached McFall outside Melrose Towers in Roanoke December 3, 2023.

Camper was accompanied at the scene by Officer D. Gilliam, with one year of service, and R. Sloan, a special investigative officer and 15-year veteran of the department.

All three are on leave during the shooting investigation by Virginia State Police.

The victim of the original homicide, a stabbing, has been identified as Douglas McFall, the father of suspect David McFall.

Click here to read earlier stories about the case.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Publix supermarket coming to Roanoke County
A strong storm system will bring in a widespread rain event by Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Widespread, soaking rain likely Sunday
Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools
Lawsuit filed against Pulaski YMCA for death of kindergartener
David McFall mugshot
Name released of homicide suspect shot by police
Sub Station II
Sub Station II closing in December

Latest News

Winter Weather Preparedness Week: Snow types and measuring snow
Winter Weather Preparedness Week: Snow types and measuring snow
Christiansburg resident Garry Moore will appear on Wheel of Fortune
Christiansburg man will appear on "Wheel of Fortune" Friday
Full Forecast: Wednesday Noon Update
Joann Cosgrove, winner of $777,777 through the Virginia Lottery.
Roanoke woman wins $777,777 through Virginia Lottery