WATCH LIVE: Roanoke Police hold news conference; officer shot in the line of duty is recovering at home

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke Police officer shot in the line of duty is out of a hospital and recovering at home, according to Police Chief Scott Booth.

L. Camper has been with the department three years.

Booth spoke at a news conference Wednesday to talk about the shooting of Camper by David McFall, who was then shot and killed by police.

McFall was killed by officers after he shot Camper, according to police; she was one of the officers who approached McFall outside Melrose Towers in Roanoke December 3, 2023.

Camper was accompanied at the scene by Officer D. Gilliam, with one year of service, and R. Sloan, a special investigative officer and 15-year veteran of the department.

All three are on leave during the shooting investigation by Virginia State Police.

The victim of the original homicide, a stabbing, has been identified as Douglas McFall, the father of suspect David McFall.

