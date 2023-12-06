WDBJ7 Investigates: Court documents reveal criminal history of suspect in Roanoke officer-involved shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 39-year-old David Adam McFall has been identified as the suspect in the officer-involved shooting that left a Roanoke City police officer critically injured Sunday.

Roanoke Police say officers approached McFall on Melrose Avenue NW because he was the suspect in a fatal stabbing that happened on Lawrence Avenue in Southeast Roanoke several days before. Police say McFall shot at officers first, then several officers returned fire, killing McFall.

McFall was wanted for the stabbing homicide, but that was not his first run-in with the law. Court documents reveal David McFall has a criminal history that goes back at least six years in Roanoke City, Roanoke County, and Franklin County.

That includes a time when he escaped from custody while he was an inmate. Police reported McFall walked away from a work detail in Roanoke County in July 2019.

Court documents show he was serving time for a robbery at a Roanoke County home. McFall was sentenced to 23 years with 19 years and ten months suspended for that robbery. After he escaped from police custody in 2019, he was sentenced to three more years with two years suspended.

McFall had a number of other criminal charges in Southwest Virginia, including stealing a gun, using a firearm in felony first offense and stealing a car that was worth more than $1,000.

He also served time for criminal misdemeanor assault and battery of a family member, and was charged with violating a protective order in Franklin County in 2020.

Roanoke Police told WDBJ7 the officer who was critically injured is recovering and is doing well.

Virginia State Police (VSP) are handling the investigation, and once it is completed, they will turn over the evidence to the Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Roanoke City Commonwealth Attorney Don Caldwell told WDBJ7 they are having a meeting with VSP on Thursday morning to go over the officer involved shooting. Caldwell said the decision process of whether there will be charges in this case should not take long, because the shooting is well documented.

