Winter Weather Preparedness Week: Winterizing your home and caring for pets in cold weather

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s Winter Weather Preparedness Week. All week, our team of meteorologists will have important tips and reminders to make sure you’re ready for whatever winter brings.

Today, we’re focusing on getting your home ready for the winter, and how you can make sure your pets are safe in cold weather.

WINTERIZING YOUR HOME

Winterizing your home (WDBJ7 Weather)

As we head more into the chilly months, it’s a good idea for homeowners to think about ways to get the home prepared for this upcoming winter season. Rob Leonard, construction industry consultant, gives us more knowledge about ways to winterize your home.

Leonard recommends to first walk around your home and scan for anything that needs to be prepped for colder weather, such as pipes and hoses. Also, make sure to test smoke alarms and carbon dioxide detectors in each room of your house. He says to weather strip or insulate doors and windows to keep heat indoors.

Fire safety is very important in the winter months, so Leonard advises to clean out chimneys and gutters before putting up outdoor decorations.

Here’s a list of tips to keep your home safe and warm this winter:

Winter Checklist (WDBJ7 Weather)

PREPARING A WINTER KIT

Winter Kit (WDBJ7 Weather)

With any severe weather season, it’s important to prepare a safety kit so you and your family are prepared. Make sure your winter kit has the essentials, such as food, water, a flashlight, phone chargers, batteries, warm blankets/clothing and medications. It doesn’t hurt to have an extra roll of toilet paper too.

You can also prepare a second emergency kit for your car with similar items. It’s a good idea to add chains for your tires and jumper cables to your vehicle as well.

Make sure your winter emergency kit is in an accessible place, and your family and loved ones know where to find it.

COLD WEATHER + POWER OUTAGES

Snow and ice are known for causing power outages, which can be very dangerous in the winter months.

If your home looses power during a blizzard, close blinds and curtains indoors to retain heat. Also, close off doors in interior rooms. At home, wear loose, lightweight layers to stay warm. If your front door is poorly insulated, stuff a towel or rag under the door.

PROTECTING PETS IN THE WINTER

Pets and Cold Weather (WDBJ7 Weather)

It’s important to think of your pets during cold, blistery weather.

Try to keep your pet dry and warm indoors as much as possible. It’s a common belief that dogs and cats can withstand cold weather because of their fur, but it’s untrue. Like people, cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia. When outside, make sure your pet is bundled up with a sweater, blanket or protective booties. They will look stylish too. When you’re back inside, keep your pet’s paws and legs clean. Even small amounts of antifreeze can be deadly to animals. provide plenty of food and water for your pets too. Remember tofor your pets too. Experts say dehydration is especially dangerous in the winter. Make sure your pet is up-to-date on vaccines.

