Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

AMBER Alert issued for kidnapped Virginia teen

Yuli Godines, subject of a Virginia AMBER Alert
Yuli Godines, subject of a Virginia AMBER Alert(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Bloxom Town Police Department, for an abduction that occurred December 6, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.

Police say the girl is believed to be in extreme danger and was last reported seen at her cousin’s house on Shore Main Drive in Bloxom, on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

Yuli Sanun Godines is 17 years old and Hispanic, with brown hair and black eyes, according to police,. She is 5′ 4″ and 160 pounds, and was wearing a red jacket with purple sweat pants.

The teen is believed to have been abducted by Yantza Agular, a Hispanic woman whose age and further description police do not know, but she was last reported seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

They may be in a white 2018 Jeep Renegade, with North Carolina plate JFC-5143, traveling south, possibly to North Carolina, according to police.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757/787-1131 or visit vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A strong storm system will bring in a widespread rain event by Sunday.
First Alert Weather Day active for Sunday
Publix supermarket coming to Roanoke County
Natural Bridge Zoo.
VSP executes search warrant at Natural Bridge Zoo
Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools
Lawsuit filed against Pulaski YMCA for death of kindergartener
David McFall mugshot
Name released of homicide suspect shot by police

Latest News

Marijuana
Another attempt to pass marijuana legislation expected in Richmond
Roanoke Police Department
Roanoke Police Department recovering as wounded officer goes home from hospital
No Injuries Reported in Rail Car Fire
Train car fire ruled accidental
Virginia Men's Basketball is 8-1
Virginia Men's Basketball is 8-1