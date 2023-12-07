AMBER Alert issued for kidnapped Virginia teen

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Bloxom Town Police Department, for an abduction that occurred December 6, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.

Police say the girl is believed to be in extreme danger and was last reported seen at her cousin’s house on Shore Main Drive in Bloxom, on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

Yuli Sanun Godines is 17 years old and Hispanic, with brown hair and black eyes, according to police,. She is 5′ 4″ and 160 pounds, and was wearing a red jacket with purple sweat pants.

The teen is believed to have been abducted by Yantza Agular, a Hispanic woman whose age and further description police do not know, but she was last reported seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

They may be in a white 2018 Jeep Renegade, with North Carolina plate JFC-5143, traveling south, possibly to North Carolina, according to police.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757/787-1131 or visit vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts.

