Attorney General releases teaser video for Operation Ceasefire program

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Attorney General’s Office Release) - Attorney General Jason Miyares has released a teaser video for a public awareness and media campaign for a program called Operation Ceasefire. The video is designed to be part of a digital campaign “reaching young people who may be considering gang or violent criminal activity, through YouTube and social media targeting.”

A news release from Miyares’s office indicates the video plays off the “highly anticipated release of the “Grand Theft Auto VI” game, which launched a trailer this week.” The video urges young people not to engage in violent criminal activity and asks them to speak up if they see others planning to commit crime.

Miyares announced the program in October 2022, saying it is a “proven approach to address gun and gang violence through prosecution and prevention, as well as promoting group violence intervention strategies and working with local communities to reduce and prevent violent gun and gang crimes.”

“Ceasefire Virginia” is the name of the public awareness media campaign for “Operation Ceasefire,” which Miyares says will focus on communicating the “real and lasting consequences of gun violence through social media, television commercials, billboards, and other forms of media to Virginians in our ceasefire cities.”

