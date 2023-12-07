Concord Elementary principal running in Boston Marathon in effort to implement new Cycle Kids program

CONCORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The 128th Boston Marathon is just a few months away. One of our hometown Principals is set to race amongst more than 22,000 qualifiers. With a mission bigger than herself.

“This isn’t personal this is for the community,” said Concord Elementary Principal Whitney Rinella.

Whitney Rinella has been the principal at Concord Elementary for 10 years. As an avid runner she had a mission to participate in the Boston Marathon. After the disappointment of not qualifying in 2009 and seeing the effect the pandemic would have on her school years later in 2020. Rinella felt her journey to Boston wasn’t over.

“I realized that I needed to put some energy into both the physical and mental health for me. I put more miles into my running. 6 miles became 10, 10 became 14, 14 became 20 and I recommitted to trying to qualify for the Boston marathon,” said Rinella.

And in 2021, she did. Her streak of running in the marathon would continue into 2022 and 2023.

“This school became part of it. Both the preparation, the kid’s excitement around me going and then they tracked my progress through the day on the race day and then welcomed me back with excitement when I came back,” said Rinella.

Now she’ll be running in the Boson Marathon once again in April 2024. But this time it’s for a bigger purpose. A chance to bring a new program called Cycle kids to the school. A program that began in Boston in 2004 and has programs in schools around the country.

“This run has created an opportunity to have a greater impact on our community. When I researched and I found out about Cycle kids and what Cycle kids is. It is a bicycling, nutrition curriculum that provides resources. It provides the bike, it provides the helmets, it provides the curriculum that would be incorporated into the PE classrooms, and we do not have anything like this,” said Rinella.

Which is why Rinella will be running for Cycle Kids during the Boston Marathon. Concord Elementary is looking to raise $25,000 for the project to be implemented at the school. If successful, this will be the first Cycle Kids program in the state of Virginia.

“I see us having an opportunity to create something here that would be lasting. It would be for years to come and that to me is a greater impact than running a marathon for a few hours,” said Rinella.

Concord Elementary is sitting at $8,000 of the $25,000 they need for the program. They are holding their first fundraiser, a Jingle Jog, at Concord Elementary on December 9th. Visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSePX8uiKdquv-eYNG_Lzac-OtPcy7ZrBf32brls-Yoimx9jzw/viewform to register.

You can donate to Concord’s mission through their “Build a Bike” campaign at https://www.canva.com/design/DAFzWUGKiFs/OeUKLLCdp2zW1CDPsXKXzQ/edit

Donations can also be made through this GivenGain link or to CES. All donations will go to this project.

All donations need to be made by April 15, 2024 to go towards the CES Campaign.

