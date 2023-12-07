Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Elementary teacher, mom of 3, diagnosed with lupus is graduating from residency program

Ammiesta “Ammie” Stewart, 50, is graduating from Jackson State University’s Mississippi...
Ammiesta “Ammie” Stewart, 50, is graduating from Jackson State University’s Mississippi Teacher Residency program on Friday – all while juggling being a mom of three, being an elementary school teacher, and battling lupus.(William H. Kelly III/JSU)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (Gray News) – A teacher in Mississippi is proving that Super Woman might be real.

Ammiesta “Ammie” Stewart, 50, is graduating from Jackson State University’s Mississippi Teacher Residency program on Friday – all while juggling being a mom of three, being an elementary school teacher, and battling lupus.

Stewart currently teaches elementary students in Jackson Public Schools and was diagnosed with lupus in May 2022.

JSU said Stewart enrolled in the residency program in March, and she is graduating Friday.

Even more impressive? She is graduating with a 3.9 GPA and has been inducted into the Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Society.

Stewart told JSU that the journey was “rigorous,” often battling lupus flare-ups that left her fatigued and in chronic pain.

But she credits her strong faith, family, friends, and coworkers with helping her pursue her dreams.

“I know when to throw in the towel, but sometimes it’s not about throwing in that towel. Take that towel and wipe these tears with it because I cry and all that kind of stuff sometimes, but with that being said, I can say I did it,” Stewart told JSU.

Prior to attending JSU, Stewart graduated from Tougaloo College in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in childhood development. She also holds two associate degrees in early childhood and in childhood development.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
AMBER Alert canceled; Virginia teen located
Natural Bridge Zoo.
VSP executes search warrant at Natural Bridge Zoo
A vigorous storm system heads our way Sunday.
Warming up ahead of Sunday’s soaking storm
Joann Cosgrove, winner of $777,777 through the Virginia Lottery.
Roanoke woman wins $777,777 through Virginia Lottery
Details Revealed About Police Shooting, Earlier Homicide
Roanoke Police Chief identifies officer shot in the line of duty and victim of previous homicide

Latest News

Tires Slashed in Roanoke
Roanoke police release image of suspect in tire slashings
Pets and Cold Weather
Winter Weather Preparedness Week: Problems dogs can face with the winter season
Pittsylvania SO Gets Grant to Purchase New Body Cameras
Pittsylvania SO Gets Grant to Purchase New Body Cameras
Governor Unveils Childcare Plan
Governor Unveils Childcare Plan
Salem Honors Teacher of the Year
Salem Honors Teacher of the Year