Hometown Eats: Harvest at Mountain Lake Lodge

PEMBROKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We know that Mountain Lake Lodge has the sights and sounds, but what about the eats? Believe me, they have that too, and you’ll need quite the moves to dance off all the food you’ll be served at Harvest in this week’s Hometown Eats!

“You always have the tables that ask you what is good on the menu, and you always have your go-to’s, but it’s like pick anything, it’s going to be good,” said Vice President of Food and Beverage AJ Stephens.

On the outside, it looks like a castle in the mountains, but taking a step inside Mountain Lake Lodge, well, it still looks like a castle, and you’ll hurt me if you don’t trust me when I tell you they’ll feed you like royalty at Harvest Restaurant.

“It’s a special place, it’s a different feel when you come up here, depending on the season of what we have going on. It’s one of the things I love working up here, it’s ever-changing,” said Stephens.

One of the most recent changes was the addition of Chef Stephen DeMarco, who was executive chef at Hotel Roanoke for 10 years, but he had a feeling to get back in the kitchen, a heartbeat.

“I said it’s time. It’s time to get back behind the line and back in the trenches and what I love about up here is that I’m on the line cooking again,” said executive chef Stephen DeMarco.

Chef Steve isn’t the only one reliving the glory days; you can do the same inside the dining room complete with the same lights on the stone columns as they were when “Dirty Dancing” was filmed here in 1986.

“We do “Dirty Dancing”-themed weekends and it’s fun to watch these people come up and it will be a couple on Friday night and then come Saturday night it’s ‘no, there’s going to be 8 of us and we’re all sitting together, and we all just met each other.’” joked Stephens.

But when you see the sizes of most of the dishes, baby, you’ll want to be in the corner.

Chef Steve made us three of the most popular dishes, the cast iron chicken, elk medallions, and the HUGE Bald Knob Big Bison Burger!

Mountain Lake Lodge has a few different spots where you can wine and dine. Across the lobby is the Stony Creek Tavern, where you can unwind with a select menu, or for a quick snack at Mary’s Market & Café.

One that was an instant hit when it opened in August 2022 was Salt Pond Pub, the lodge’s first walk-up style outdoor bar with handcrafted pizzas and local craft beers on tab.

You’ll find breakfast (7:30am-10am), lunch (11:30am-2pm), and dinner (5:30pm-9pm), seven days a week, a true farm-to-table experience with menus rotating throughout the seasons.

“Each year we are looking at pushing the boundaries of what we did the year before and how can we do it better and bigger and what can we do next. It’s fun to work in an environment like that. It makes you want to come back,” said Stephens.

Harvest at Mountain Lake Lodge, a hometown eat where you’ll have the time of your life. Mountain Lake Lodge is at 115 Hotel Circle in Pembroke, VA 24136 and is open to the public every day.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.