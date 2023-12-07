JMU hires Holy Cross’s Bob Chesney as head football coach

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison announced Bob Chesney as the program’s next football coach on Thursday afternoon.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Thursday morning the two sides were close to reaching an agreement.

Sources: James Madison is targeting Holy Cross coach Bob Chesney to be the school’s next coach. A deal is expected to come together in the near future. He led Holy Cross to four FCS NCAA postseason bids. pic.twitter.com/GqrowCDHxk — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 7, 2023

In six seasons as head coach at Holy Cross, Chesney led the Crusaders to a 44-21 record, including a 29-8 mark the last three seasons. Prior to his arrival, Holy Cross went 23-45 during a six year run.

Chesney led Holy Cross to five consecutive first-place Patriot League finishes and four FCS playoff appearances.

“We were methodical and intentional in casting a wide net to identify the next head coach of James Madison football, and I confidently believe that we found the total package in Bob Chesney,” said JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne. ““Ideally, we wanted a proven head coach with a track record of winning football games, both with frequency and against tough competition. We sought someone who would lead our young men to maximize their potential in all facets of life, including their off-the-field pursuits and academic success. We prioritized someone with experience at managing all facets of a modern Division I football program and particularly with ties to the East Coast. We also desired someone who would connect with our staff, would resonate with our fan base and would relish the opportunity to be a JMU Duke. Bob Chesney checks all those boxes and more.”

Cross takes over for Curt Cignetti, who departed JMU Nov. 30 to become head coach at Indiana.

“My family and I are excited for this opportunity to join the James Madison family and to lead this football program,” said Chesney. “I’ve watched the JMU football program rise to one of the top in the FCS before then transitioning to the FBS level in truly unprecedented fashion. This program has such rich tradition, and the culture of the program expectations are firmly planted. I understand the responsibility that comes with leading the James Madison football program and am ready to hit the ground running to take it to even greater heights.”

Chesney and JMU agreed to five-year contract which runs through the 2028 season.

