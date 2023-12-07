Birthdays
Mountain Lake Marketplace is open 7 days a week

75 vendors under one roof
By Jean Jadhon
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PEMBROKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a holiday gift extravaganza. 75 vendors are all in one place at the Mountain Lake Marketplace at Mountain Lake Lodge.

You can find everything from nostalgic toys, to locally made alpaca socks and soaps, to snow globes and children’s novelty hats. The marketplace is decked out in holiday lights and visitors can sip on hot cocoa from the chef’s special recipe while walking through the marketplace.

Some items include: Virginia Tech Hokie ornaments, glass ornaments, nutcrackers, greenery including wreaths, pillows and doormats, candles, hot cocoa mixes and peppermint bark, holiday drink mixes, mugs, scarves and even bird seed ornaments.

The marketplace is open seven days a week. Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. For more information click here.

