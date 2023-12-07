North Carolina murder suspect arrested in Lynchburg
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Police have arrested a murder suspect in Lynchburg.
Dominique Morgan, 33 of Lynchburg, was arrested Friday during a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Rivermont Avenue, Lynchburg Police said. They had gotten a tip from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office about Morgan possibly being in Lynchburg.
Morgan was wanted on warrants out of North Carolina for first-degree murder.
Police say Morgan was initially “uncooperative” with officers but surrendered a short time later and was arrested.
Morgan has also been charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.
