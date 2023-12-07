Birthdays
North Carolina murder suspect arrested in Lynchburg

Dominique Morgan mugshot
Dominique Morgan mugshot(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Police have arrested a murder suspect in Lynchburg.

Dominique Morgan, 33 of Lynchburg, was arrested Friday during a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Rivermont Avenue, Lynchburg Police said. They had gotten a tip from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office about Morgan possibly being in Lynchburg.

Morgan was wanted on warrants out of North Carolina for first-degree murder.

Police say Morgan was initially “uncooperative” with officers but surrendered a short time later and was arrested.

Morgan has also been charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

