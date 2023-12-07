Birthdays
Pedestrian seriously injured in Wythe County crash

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Dec. 7, 2023
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A female pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash in Wythe County on December 1, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 10 p.m. on Lead Mine Road.

72-year-old Debra Dunford, of Austinville, ran onto Lead Mine Road south of the intersection with Loafers Rest Road when the driver of a Chevy Silverado swerved to try to avoid hitting Dunford, but wasn’t able to do so.

Dunford was taken to a nearby hospital to treat her injuries.

VSP says Dunford wasn’t wearing reflective clothing at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Silverado wasn’t injured.

