Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office receives grant to purchase new and improved body cameras

Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office to replace body cameras
Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office to replace body cameras
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is getting new technology in efforts to improve safety and accountability.

The Sheriff’s Office received a grant for new body cameras from the U.S. Department of Justice. The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors matched the grant, allowing them to purchase 65 new body camera systems.

The cameras will replace the ones purchased in 2015.

“In about 2020, the current system warranty ran out, and we’re starting to have a lot of problems with that system,” said Billy Chaney, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Analyst. “The batteries go dead mid shift, so we end up sending a lot back to get repaired and there’s becoming a lot of costs involved with getting those fixed.”

The new cameras have a wide-angle lens, so officers won’t have to manually move the camera. They will also have a longer battery life.

“If you have an incident that’s not on video, you have to explain why it wasn’t on video. It just doesn’t look good. It’s best to have it on camera for the Commonwealth’s Attorney to prosecute the cases. If somebody complains on an officer, it’s on video, and the videos do not lie. Whatever is on tape is what happened,” added Deputy Chaney.

The current cameras have to charge on a dock inside the Sheriff’s Office. The new ones can be charged and uploaded on the go.

“The batteries not only last longer, but they get a spare battery, which will help with the 12-hour shifts as well as docking the cameras in the car to upload the footage. We come into the office to upload footage. You might have to drive 30 or 40 minutes to get here just to upload your camera and now you can do it from your car,” explained Deputy Chaney.

They expect to get the new cameras in January.

