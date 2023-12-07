Birthdays
Princeton woman competing in national "Greatest Baker" contest

Your vote can help Sarah Wynn meet her baking inspiration Buddy Valastro.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) -This time of year, many people like to show off their baking skills. However, one Princeton woman may have you beat. She’s competing with people from across America for the title of “Greatest Baker,” and she needs your help.

The Greatest Baker competition from the Bake from Scratch magazine gives people the chance to win ten thousand dollars and the chance to meet the competition’s host: Buddy Valastro of Cake Boss fame. It was this celebrity baker who inspired local Sarah Wynn to join the competition. She is confident in her skills and always wanted the chance to prove it to the Cake Boss himself. And it seems to be working; she’s currently in 5th place. She’s no novice, having gotten her start baking at young age thanks to influence from her professional cake decorator mom.

“I was seven years old, and my mom, she taught Wilton’s Cake Decorating in California, and she took me along with her...” says Wynn, “...I baked... and decorated my first cake when I was nine years old. It was a Winnie-the-Pooh cake for my sister’s birthday.”

Wynn encourages others to try baking for themselves, calling it a calming and rewarding hobby. You can help her on her quest to impress the Cake Boss by voting for her and her desserts online. You can vote once every day for free or more if you make a donation. The funds raised will go to support the Andrew McDonough B+ (Be Positive) Foundation to support the families of children with cancer and fund childhood cancer research. You can cast your vote for Sarah Wynn here.

