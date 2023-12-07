Roanoke Police Department recovering as wounded officer goes home from hospital

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke Police officer who was shot in the line of duty Sunday is back home and recovering. Officer Lauren Camper went to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after an officer-involved shooting on Melrose Avenue.

This was the first time in nearly 30 years a Roanoke officer was shot in the line of duty. The entire department is now working on moving forward.

Chief Booth has carried the same message since Sunday; he is proud of how his officers acted and said their actions were heroic.

This is Chief Booth’s first officer-involved shooting in Roanoke, and he explained he has seen his entire department come together.

“We just kind of pushed through it and we come to work the next day to be a part of teams working together to help our first responders heal; it was very impressive,” Chief Booth said.

The entire Roanoke Police Department is recovering from Sunday’s shooting. Officer Lauren Camper, who almost lost her life, is back at home and still has her dedicated spirit to serving the community.

“Officer Camper is a fighter,” Chief Booth said. “The next morning at 7:30, she was on the phone making sure she called court that she wasn’t going to be in for her cases to be heard that day. Let that sink in. Shot multiple times, and you’re worried about missing court.”

The shooting started as officers went to arrest stabbing homicide suspect David McFall. That stabbing happened days before Sunday night’s shooting.

Some have questioned why the public didn’t know about the murder. Chief Booth explained being transparent with the community is a priority.

“Getting the information out to the public, I think, is my number one take away,” Chief Booth said. “We need to make sure that we get that information out because there’s people that care about their police officers in their community, no doubt, and I want them to have accurate information.”

Chief Booth was sworn in just 40 days ago, and explained this is one of the most dedicated departments he has seen.

“I can identify these gaps, where there’s communication, where there’s leadership, how we’re managing scenes, and I just saw so many good things,” Chief Booth said.

Police departments from across our hometowns lined up outside LewisGale Hospital Wednesday as Officer Camper was taken home. Chief Booth said at Wednesday afternoon’s press conference that is one way the community has been supportive throughout what happened.

Police also recently did a RESET walk in the neighborhoods where the shooting and the stabbing happened, to help those community members heal as well.

