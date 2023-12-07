Birthdays
Roanoke Police make arrest in double July homicide

Alex Rios mugshot
Alex Rios mugshot(Roanoke Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke County man has been arrested for the killings of a man and a woman in the city of Roanoke in July.

Alex Rios, 52, is charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder, two counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon.

Rios and one of the victims knew each other, and he faces charges on unrelated warrants from other jurisdictions, according to Roanoke Police.

Police responded July 3 to reports of a dead person in the 900 block of Brandon Avenue SW. Officers found two unresponsive people inside a home in the area; both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names were not released.

