Roanoke Police make arrest in double July homicide
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke County man has been arrested for the killings of a man and a woman in the city of Roanoke in July.
Alex Rios, 52, is charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder, two counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon.
Rios and one of the victims knew each other, and he faces charges on unrelated warrants from other jurisdictions, according to Roanoke Police.
Police responded July 3 to reports of a dead person in the 900 block of Brandon Avenue SW. Officers found two unresponsive people inside a home in the area; both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names were not released.
