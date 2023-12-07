Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Roanoke police release image of person of interest in tire slashings

Tires Slashed in Roanoke
Tires Slashed in Roanoke
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police have released an image of a man suspected of damaging more than two dozen vehicles in southeast Roanoke.

Police say they believe the man is white and of average height with brown hair and brown facial hair.

Dozens of people living in the area of Dale Avenue woke up Wednesday morning to find their tires slashed.

Some of the vehicles only had one flat tire each, while others had all four slashed.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the man to call (540)344-8500.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
AMBER Alert canceled; Virginia teen located
Natural Bridge Zoo.
VSP executes search warrant at Natural Bridge Zoo
A vigorous storm system heads our way Sunday.
Warming up ahead of Sunday’s soaking storm
Joann Cosgrove, winner of $777,777 through the Virginia Lottery.
Roanoke woman wins $777,777 through Virginia Lottery
Details Revealed About Police Shooting, Earlier Homicide
Roanoke Police Chief identifies officer shot in the line of duty and victim of previous homicide

Latest News

Pets and Cold Weather
Winter Weather Preparedness Week: Problems dogs can face with the winter season
Pittsylvania SO Gets Grant to Purchase New Body Cameras
Pittsylvania SO Gets Grant to Purchase New Body Cameras
Governor Unveils Childcare Plan
Governor Unveils Childcare Plan
Salem Honors Teacher of the Year
Salem Honors Teacher of the Year