Roanoke police release image of person of interest in tire slashings

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police have released an image of a man suspected of damaging more than two dozen vehicles in southeast Roanoke.

Police say they believe the man is white and of average height with brown hair and brown facial hair.

Dozens of people living in the area of Dale Avenue woke up Wednesday morning to find their tires slashed.

Some of the vehicles only had one flat tire each, while others had all four slashed.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the man to call (540)344-8500.

