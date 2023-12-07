Shop Local Showcase: Planning adventures in Bath County

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bath County is full of ways to adventure and explore with unique businesses and lodging opportunities.

Visit Bath Executive Director Mark Shore joined Here @ Home to explain more about what this hometown has to offer.

There are no traffic or stop lights in the county, with 89 percent of the land serving as national forest, state park or nature conservancy, Shore said.

Bath County boasts a rich history with The Omni Homestead Resort hosting guests for more than 200 years. There are also villages to visit like Hot Springs and Warm Springs with unique shops and events for the holidays.

Hot Springs will be hosting its Christmas Parade on Dec. 16. The Garth Newel Music Center will host a holiday concert on Dec. 17.

