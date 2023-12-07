Birthdays
Train car fire ruled accidental

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire that took four hours to extinguish has been ruled an accident, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Firefighters were called the night of Monday, December 4 at 7:24 p.m. to the 2100 block of Access Road SW. They found a rail car full of scrap cars and metal on fire.

Fire crews say the extended amount of time it took to put the fire out was due to the location of the rail car and its distance from water supply.

No injuries were reported. Damages are estimated to be $10,000.

